COOS COUNTY — The Androscoggin Valley Area Democratic Committee invites all registered Democrats to attend regional caucuses from 6:30-8 p.m., on Friday, March 19, via Zoom.
Area Democrats will elect officers and set priorities for the coming year at the caucus.
Registered Democrats can sign up in advance on the Coos County Democratic Committee website: cooscountydemocrats.org.
The Coos County Democrats have chosen to organize into three regional committees centered around the Berlin/Gorham (AVCC), Colebrook (NCCDC), and Lancaster (KADC) regions.
The Androscoggin Valley area includes the communities of Berlin, Gorham, Dummer, Milan, Shelburne, Randolph, Success and Pinkham Notch.
Officers to be elected include the positions of chair, vice-chair, treasurer, secretary and at-large. All town officers become delegates to the state Democratic party convention, thus making sure North County voices are heard.
The same slate of officers for the umbrella group (the Androscoggin Valley Area Democratic Committee) will be selected after town elections. County officers will be elected at a future meeting of the Coos County Democratic Committee. Democrats do not need to be present to be elected, but must attend the caucus in order to vote.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Democrats to become more involved. We need you! Individuals seeking more information or who might be willing to serve as an officer are encouraged to contact me directly," said state Rep. Eamon Kelly, who chairs the Androscoggin Valley Democrat Committee.
