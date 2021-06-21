KINGSTON, R.I. — Each year, the University of Rhode Island honors graduating seniors for their superior academic achievement. Their selection is based on grade point average, as well as other criteria determined by their individual academic departments. For example, criteria might include an honors project, a research presentation, or a student's professional promise.
Each recipient of a University Academic Excellence Award receives a certificate of academic excellence suitable for framing and a URI lapel pin. Awards were conveyed in a special ceremony held in Edwards Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was limited to award recipients with the event streamed live for family and friends.
Allison Gallagher of Berlin earned an award for outstanding academic achievement from the College of the Environment and Life Sciences in Marine Biology.
"As educators, there is little we cherish more than the celebration of excellence - that is students who rise above the challenges and realize their full potential," said URI Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Donald H. DeHayes. "This group of distinctly capable and resilient students that we honor today found a way to rise above and endure the challenges of the past 15 months. And through sheer grit, hard work and determination they stayed focused on their work and continued to perform at the absolutely highest level academically. We congratulate each of them for their spectacular achievements."
