CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education announced the release of nearly $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth.
“Students experiencing homelessness encounter unique barriers in accessing educational opportunities, which have been exacerbated by disruptions to academic and other vital supports throughout the pandemic,” said McKenzie Snow, director of NHDOE’s Division of Learner Support. “By supporting families, communities, and educators across New Hampshire in addressing these barriers, NHDOE aims to advance outreach to students experiencing homelessness, credit accrual and recovery, and wraparound services like academic tutoring and mental health supports.”
ARP Homeless funds were distributed to New Hampshire in two parts, both of which received approval from the New Hampshire General Court’s Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and New Hampshire’s Executive Council.
ARP Homeless Part I, which totals nearly $575,000, was awarded through a competitive grant process to Concord, Claremont, Seabrook, Winnacunnet and Manchester school districts.
These funds will be used to support activities such as trauma-based professional development, social work staffing, and expanded school liaisons hours.
ARP Homeless Part II, which totals more than $1.7 million, was awarded to 52 school districts by a formula based on population, poverty, and homelessness.
School districts receiving less than $5,000 under the formula are required to form a consortia to receive funds. These resources must be leveraged to address the needs of children and youth experiencing homelessness, including academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.
The student homeless count for the 2019-2020 school year was 11 for Berlin and seven for the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative school district.
“It is critical that all children in New Hampshire, especially those experiencing housing insecurity, have access to as many educational opportunities as possible. This funding is vitally important and will help provide them with an array of services geared to keep them in school,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education.
