BERLIN — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan recognized Robert and Linda Burlock of Berlin as April’s Granite Staters of the Month. For half a century, the couple has shown tremendous dedication to their community by continually welcoming new families and residents moving into the East Side of Berlin.
Throughout the time that Robert (“Bobby”) and Linda have lived on Grafton Street in Berlin, every time newcomers have arrived, they have made it their personal mission to welcome them. They are the unofficial ambassadors for the neighborhood. One time when Bobby saw from across the street two newcomers struggling to move their furniture, he sprung up to help. Another time, when a neighbor’s father passed away, Bobby helped her clean out her father’s garage, a task that would have been daunting if done alone. When heavy snow covered Grafton Street, Bobby would send over a buddy with a snow plow to his neighbors’ yards, and when their front yards were overgrown with grass, he would offer to mow their lawns. Linda worked in lockstep with her husband to welcome the newcomers, always inviting them over for drinks and quickly forging strong friendships. For every new neighbor, she would always make a dish to send over as a welcome gesture.
Beyond any single act of assistance, Bobby and Linda have developed a sense of community in Berlin that is truly special. Their generosity leaves a lasting impact on the people that they assist, showing neighbors new and old that everybody counts.
Senator Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger. To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination formhassan.senate.gov/about/granite-stater-of-the-month.
