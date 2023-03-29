BERLIN — Berlin native Jeremy Mercier, son of Larry and Janet Mercier of Berlin, was recently promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant in the Portsmouth Air National Guard.
This is the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force and only 1 percent of the enlisted force is selected for this rank. This is a tremendous accomplishment for Jeremy and his wife, Amy, formerly Amy Nadeau also a Berlin native, son Bryden and daughter Kayia.
Chief Master Sgt. Mercier has served in the Air Force for 25 years in several key positions and has deployed four times in support of Iraqi Freedom and other operations in the Persian Gulf.
His career has centered around logistics, working in traffic management for a short period of time and spending most of his career in roles focused on air transportation and aerial port operations. Mercier began his career on active duty and was stationed at Dover Air Force base. He spent eight years on active duty before deciding to leave active duty and pursue a career in the public sector.
During this time, he wanted to continue to serve so he joined the Air National Guard. During his time as a traditional guardsman at an Air National Guard unit in Worcester, Mass., his work ethic and extensive logistics experience were quickly recognized which led to a permanent government civilian position at Pease Air National Guard base in Portsmouth.
Not long after the move to Pease, he was offered a rare and extremely coveted full-time Air National Guard military position and continued to excel leading to higher-level leadership positions with more responsibility. Throughout his time, Mercier continued to stand out and earned several promotions in rank culminating with his latest promotion to Chief Master Sergeant.
Mercier is currently the senior enlisted leader for the 157thLogistics Readiness Squadron with the Portsmouth National Guard. He leads 120 full- and part-time guardsmen providing critical logistic support to the nation and the state of New Hampshire.
