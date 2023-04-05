BERLIN — Aarron R. Dupuis, a Berlin native and Berlin High School graduate was recently named one of the Union Leaders “40 Under Forty.”

Winners of this award are proud to live and work in New Hampshire. Nominees had to have lived in the state for at least three years, be younger than 40, and show a commitment to being active in their communities with the common goal of keeping New Hampshire a great place to be.

