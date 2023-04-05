BERLIN — Aarron R. Dupuis, a Berlin native and Berlin High School graduate was recently named one of the Union Leaders “40 Under Forty.”
Winners of this award are proud to live and work in New Hampshire. Nominees had to have lived in the state for at least three years, be younger than 40, and show a commitment to being active in their communities with the common goal of keeping New Hampshire a great place to be.
The winners were honored at a reception at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord on March 8 and featured in a special section of the Union Leader in February.
Dupuis, who now lives in Epping, earned a Bachelor of Psychology from Colby-Sawyer College and a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
He is the director of community impact at Campus Compact for New Hampshire, a statewide consortium of college and university presidents and private-sector partners who are united in their commitment to the civic purposes of higher education. The non-profit CCNH uses resources, training, grants and capacity building to connect campuses and communities in ways that address pressing societal needs and improve student learning.
Dupruis is launching several newly awarded grants in partnership with colleagues that support rural communities in New Hampshire. One grant is focused on rural workforce development pathways and the other is around creating a statewide family engagement center.
When asked what motivates him to give back to his community, Dupuis said, “The communities that I have lived in over the years have given so much to me, making me who I am today. It is the least that I can do to give back in any way I can. Rural communities are at the heart of the work that I do, and I am so honored to work on their behalf.”
