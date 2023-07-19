BERLIN — The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society will be holding its third barn sale of the season on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Berlin's East Milan Road. This Saturday's sale will feature a wonderful selection of goodies and treasures. Shoppers will find many new items in all of our departments. Featured items include vintage and antique furniture, glassware, holiday items, linen and fabric. Browsers will enjoy exquisite jewelry, linen and fabric, and toys for all ages. This sale will also please crafters and collectors alike with a large selection of craft supplies, many colored yarns, knick-knacks, sought after books, record albums, CD's and DVD's. Make it a point to also check out our new "Man Cave" hardware department for the home fix-it enthusiast. You won't want to miss this important sale. Come one, come all.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.