BERLIN — The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society will be holding its third barn sale of the season on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Berlin's East Milan Road. This Saturday's sale will feature a wonderful selection of goodies and treasures. Shoppers will find many new items in all of our departments. Featured items include vintage and antique furniture, glassware, holiday items, linen and fabric. Browsers will enjoy exquisite jewelry, linen and fabric, and toys for all ages. This sale will also please crafters and collectors alike with a large selection of craft supplies, many colored yarns, knick-knacks, sought after books, record albums, CD's and DVD's. Make it a point to also check out our new "Man Cave" hardware department for the home fix-it enthusiast. You won't want to miss this important sale. Come one, come all.
