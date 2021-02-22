Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN — The first COVID-19 vaccinations were held at Walgreens on Pleasant St. in Berlin last Friday and they went off without a hitch, store manager Misty Coote said, thanks to the efforts of Walgreens pharmacist and employees.
Coote said that scheduled vaccine appointments will also take place this Friday, and her staff will once again be ready to assist the pharmacist.
Thirty shots were administered last Friday and more are expected to be distributed on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.