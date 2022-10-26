CONWAY — Memorial Hospital’s Mount Washington Rural Health Primary Care will host its final scheduled public vaccine clinic of the fall on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Several hundred people have driven up in their vehicles, lowered their windows and raised their arms each Saturday since Sept. 24 (except for Oct. 8) for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, a seasonal flu shot or both.
Memorial team members from primary care greeted folks to check them in from their vehicles. Team members then administered one or both vaccines, depending on the preference of the recipient.
“It was a very organized clinic,” says Alice McLane of Madison, who got both vaccines. “The staff were so efficient. We never even had to get out of the car. They took care to keep an eye on us for 15 minutes after and then we were done.”
“Our drive-thru clinics have had a huge impact on the number of community members we can get vaccinated,” said Will Owen RN, director of emergency services. “I commend our staff, who show up early on Saturday mornings with smiles on their faces. They don’t stop moving from the time they arrive to the last car that drives through. Getting our community vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do to keep our community healthy.”
Memorial also hosted a number of drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics prior to the 2022 fall series. The staff have worked to create a process that moves vehicles through efficiently.
“It was super easy,” says another vaccine recipient Sara Stafford of North Conway, who also opted to get both shots. “I only waited a short time thanks to the staff and volunteers.”
Marta Ramsey, Memorial clinical educator, applauded the efforts of the vaccine clinic staff.
“As always, our team works so well together and they make it a fun morning,” she said. “I appreciate all of their hard work. It’s a real service to our community.”
The team has administered 1,214 vaccines including both bivalent COVID-19 boosters and seasonal flu shots during the drive-thru events.
Memorial Hospital staff is not new to the concept of drive-thru care and has used that model over the past two years to administer COVID-19 PCR tests in a drive-thru setting.
Public testing operations began in the parking lot next to what is now the orthopedics and sports medicine offices. The testing center moved to the emergency department entrance in the fall of 2020 before closing last month due to a decline in demand and increased availability of at-home testing options.
No appointment is needed for the drive-thru vaccination clinic. To participate in Saturday’s clinic, visit Memorial Hospital between 8 a.m. and noon and drive up to the Hospital’s main entrance.
For those who are unable to make it Saturday, public vaccines are also administered by appointment Wednesday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon in the Hospital’s Primary Care. Appointments for the walk-in vaccinations can be booked online at vaccine.mainehealth.org or by calling (603) 356-5472.
