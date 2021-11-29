CONCORD – The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board will hold a listening session on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board is convening the listening session to hear from patients, caregivers, medical providers, and interested members of the public about the Therapeutic Cannabis Program so that the Board can better provide oversight of the medical and public health aspects of the program.
The listening session will be on Dec. 1st from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Auditorium of the Department of Health and Human Services, 29 Hazen Drive, Concord. There will also be a remote option via Zoom using the following link: nh-dhhs.zoom.us/j/96980675388?pwd=OE0rd2gvLzBZMzFUL2laQlZleWFHZz09.
Public input will also be accepted through Dec. 2 via email at dhhs.mobtcp@dhhs.nh.gov or by regular mail sent to NH DHHS, Therapeutic Cannabis Program, 29 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Cannabis has been demonstrated to be of therapeutic value for a number of medical conditions such as pain, PTSD, and others. The Therapeutic Cannabis Program, administered by DHHS, has been operational for more than five years and is based on an exemption in NH state law from criminal penalties for the possession of cannabis by qualifying patients and their caregivers. To enroll in the program, patients must be certified by their medical provider as having a qualifying medical condition established in law. Once approved, patients and caregivers are issued a Registry ID Card, which allows them to access one of seven Alternative Treatment Center (ATC) dispensary locations in the state where they are counseled regarding the most appropriate strains and routes of administration. The cannabis and cannabis products that are available from the NH ATCs are tested for potency and contaminants to ensure quality.
The Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board was established in 2018 and is composed of the medical director of DHHS, a patient representative, an ATC clinical representative, and ten medical providers representing different specialties. The Board is responsible for the oversight of the clinical, quality, and public health related matters of therapeutic cannabis in New Hampshire.
To find out more information about the Therapeutic Cannabis Program, the Board, and this listening session visit the program’s website at dhhs.nh.gov/oos/tcp/index.htm.
