CONWAY — The Gibson Center for Senior Services will present The Gibson Center Gala — Celebrating Seniors at the historic Majestic Theater in Conway at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, and featuring Laura Knoy, renowned New Hampshire journalist and founding host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s “The Exchange.”

The Gibson Center is thrilled to bring together a group of four local inspiring older adults who have impacted The Mount Washington Valley for many years and continue to do so.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.