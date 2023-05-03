CONWAY — The Gibson Center for Senior Services will present The Gibson Center Gala — Celebrating Seniors at the historic Majestic Theater in Conway at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, and featuring Laura Knoy, renowned New Hampshire journalist and founding host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s “The Exchange.”
The Gibson Center is thrilled to bring together a group of four local inspiring older adults who have impacted The Mount Washington Valley for many years and continue to do so.
For the first time, the Gala will highlight the immeasurable contributions made by the valley’s senior community. The panel includes musician and actress Mary Bastoni, judge and mediator, Peter Fauver, coach and mentor Bernie Livingston, and Ms. Valley and Jen’s Friends Board Member Barbara Theriault.
The night will also include hor d’oeuvres by Chef David Blodgett, a cash bar, and a silent auction.
Demographically, the Mount Washington Valley is made up of over 35 percent people over 65.
Gibson Center Executive Director Dr. Marianne Jackson said, “We want to recognize what that means in talent, experience, philanthropy, non-profit support, leadership and mentoring. It is amazing to think of the value and character our seniors bring to maintaining the vitality of the valley. It was a generation of seniors who mentored me when I got here. Let’s show our gratitude.”
The doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the main event beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 at https://mountaintop.ludus.com/index.php or at The Gibson Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway. Tickets will be available at the door for $50.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to highlight the impact of our four guests, and for the culture and values that they have instilled in the younger generations here in The valley,” said Nutrition Director Becky Gargan. “The entire night is an chance to celebrate all of the many older adults who have shaped our compassionate and caring valley, as well as raising funds to support our Meals on Wheels, transportation and services for the homebound.”
For more information, contact The Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
