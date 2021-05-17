CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced an executive order to deal with the state’s mental health emergency room crisis in New Hampshire where patients are being housed for an indefinite period of time without evaluation.
The information came during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 press conference in which it was announced that cases continue to drop but there were four new deaths.
Sununu said his emergency order frees up money, ensures partnerships exist with private care providers, and drops roadblocks to get emergency mental health evaluations done in a timely manner.
The announcement came after the state Supreme Court this week found that the state must do a better job for its people, that it needs to have these people evaluated in three days, not languish until a bed is available. Sununu said he was “absolutely embracing” the court ruling noting there is an urgent need for the state to accelerate its response.
Funds will be released to improve rates, create bed capacity and it has to be community-based, the governor said, with those who need care getting that care closer to home. It calls for a review of all mental health services across the state to be sure partners or private vendors are doing their job and to look for the best and brightest private providers from across the country to be incentivized to help.
Sununu stressed the need to identify more capacity on an expedited basis, and said about 50 more beds can be found almost immediately in a variety of areas of the state, noting long-term care facilities are making room, opening doors and beds. Additionally, Sununu said he was going to the legislative fiscal committee to open up more beds in N.H. Hospital in an effort of “coordination and look to a seamless system.
“The court said ‘no more excuses’,” Sununu said, “That has empowered us” to build long-term infrastructure changes to address the problem.
“Right now there are barriers in place for partnerships,” he explained. “We are breaking down those barriers today.”
He said the crisis was exacerbated by the pandemic and noted while the number of adults seeking such emergency mental health care has remained stable, that for children has spiked, in part due to the isolation and lack of school.
He said in 2016 the mental health system in New Hampshire was in disarray but the situation had improved before the pandemic He said Shibinette, who was previously was running NH Hospital before being tapped as DHHS Commissioner, “fundamentally transformed that system.”
“It was really was a perfect storm that kind of pulled us back,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.