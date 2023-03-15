sununublasts-1170x885.jpg

Gov. Chris Sununu is pictured speaking with reporters Wednesday at the State House. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he thinks hospitals have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to helping communities find mental health solutions and should be part of the all-hands-on-deck approach rather than going to court to fight to keep those patients out of their emergency rooms.

At a meeting with reporters after the Executive Council meeting Wednesday, Sununu was critical of the federal lawsuit filed against the state Department of Health and Human Services to stop boarding psychiatric patients in hospital emergency rooms who are waiting for a bed at the New Hampshire Hospital and other psychiatric hospitals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.