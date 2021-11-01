By Nancy West, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD — Jake Leon, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said he couldn’t say how many fully vaccinated people have been infected with or died from COVID-19 as of Friday because the surveillance system healthcare providers use to notify the department of new cases was down recently for four days.
One week ago, Leon released the following data on fully vaccinated people:
Since January 20, 2021, when the first vaccine breakthrough infection was identified, through October 20*, there have been:
· 71,603 cases, including 2,441 breakthrough infections (3.4%)
· 635 hospitalizations reported to DHHS, including 47 involving breakthrough infections (7.4%)
· 504 deaths, including 40 involving breakthrough infections (7.9%)
*Reports may not represent total case counts. The information presented in reports and dashboards represents data that has been reported to the Department, validated and processed at the time of the publication. Additional data will be added as it is confirmed.
On Friday, Leon said: “We’re working through the backlog and expect to have the data up to date early next week.
“Unfortunately, due to the issues we’ve experienced this week with our data sources, we are still going through new cases from this week, so we won’t have complete vaccine breakthrough data until we’ve addressed the backlog.”
He said when the surveillance system was down from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26 healthcare providers could not submit new cases and the department could not access new case information.
“The issue has been resolved and access restored, but the outage left a four-day backlog of cases,” Leon said. “We are going through the backlog as we speak and expect that complete case information since October 23 will be available early next week,” Leon said.
As to the vaccination data being at odds with what the CDC reports for New Hampshire, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at Wednesday’s press conference the CDC vaccination data is more accurate than the state’s right now because of a problem migrating data with the state from pharmacies that provide vaccinations.
DHHS continues to work through the backlog of cases and will issue additional data once it has been analyzed. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard, covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.
