nalox.jpg

A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that provides 24/7 access to naloxone, a medication approved to reverse overdose by opioids by blocking their toxic effects. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Coordinated, statewide launch is first large-scale effort of its kind in the U.S.

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the state’s substance misuse prevention partners, this week announced plans to distribute more than 700 “NaloxBoxes” in various public locations in all 10 New Hampshire counties.

