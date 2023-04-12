A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that provides 24/7 access to naloxone, a medication approved to reverse overdose by opioids by blocking their toxic effects. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Coordinated, statewide launch is first large-scale effort of its kind in the U.S.
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the state’s substance misuse prevention partners, this week announced plans to distribute more than 700 “NaloxBoxes” in various public locations in all 10 New Hampshire counties.
This statewide, coordinated effort is the first of its kind in the United States.
A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that provides 24/7 access to naloxone, a medication approved to reverse overdose by opioids by blocking their toxic effects.
Naloxone is administered when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose, and can mean the difference between life and death for individuals in crisis.
Installation of NaloxBoxes in public locations along with other emergency devices, such as automated external defibrillators, can normalize access to naloxone, which can reduce the stigma often associated with opioid overdose.
"This is yet another tool in New Hampshire's efforts to build a robust treatment and recovery system," said Gov. Chris Sununu. "While prevention remains our No. 1 goal, this vital resource will help to save lives."
“The data is clear — administering naloxone at the first sign of an overdose can save lives,” said DHHS Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Ballard. “During a medical emergency, every minute counts, and providing public access to life-saving medication that can reverse the impact of an overdose while it is occurring is a critical step in reducing the number of lives lost to substance use disorder.”
DHHS will partner with the state’s 13 regional public health networks, the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition and Recovery Friendly Workplace locations to distribute the units.
Community partners who receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox location regularly and requesting naloxone refills after the unit is accessed.
Any business or community entity is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area.
Businesses or organizations wishing to install a NaloxBox can contact State Opioid Response Director Jennifer Sabin at Jennifer.A.Sabin@dhhs.nh.gov.
First responders, families, caregivers and other individuals who would like access to naloxone for individual purposes can reach out to their local Doorway.
