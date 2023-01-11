CONCORD — As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the State’s older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services and the State Plan on Aging Planning Committee are seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-27 State Plan on Aging.
“As we continue to provide programs and services that focus on older adults, we must have an understanding of what their needs are as they age,” said BEAS Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman. “New Hampshire has one of the fastest-growing aging populations, and these listening sessions will give us the opportunity to offer supports that are meaningful and relevant to older residents, so that everyone can participate fully in their communities.”
In addition to the listening sessions, residents are invited to complete the online State Plan on Aging Survey, which will allow respondents to provide information on the availability of supports in their communities, including health-care programs and screenings, affordable housing, transportation and in-home long-term supports and services. Information from the listening sessions and survey will be used to inform the next SPOA, which will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living in July 2023. This plan is required for New Hampshire to receive federal funding for programming through the Older Americans Act.
Listening sessions will be held in person in various locations across the state through Feb 2, including some remote sessions. Many senior and community centers will host the sessions immediately following the congregate meal to make it easier for older adults to participate.
In-person listening sessions start Jan. 17 at the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway, 12:15-2:15 p.m. The Gibson Center is located at 14 Grove Street, North Conway.
The next session will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 12:45-2:45 p.m. at Berlin Senior Center, 610 Sullivan St., Berlin
In person listening sessions are also planned in Keene, Concord and Manchester.
Five virtual listening sessions are also planned: Jan. 18, 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; Jan 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m. and Feb. 1, 6-8 p.m. The link for all virtual sessions is: unh.zoom.us/j/3957603413 or by telephone: Dial: +1 305 224 1968 (US Toll); Meeting ID: 395 760 3413.
People who need accommodations for communication access to in-person sessions such as interpreters, CART (captioning), assistive listening devices, or other auxiliary aids and/or services, can contact BEAS at (603) 271-9203 or SPOA@dhhs.nh.gov five business days before the listening session.
At least five business days advance notice is requested in order to assure availability; requests made fewer than five days prior to the event will be attempted to be accommodated but that cannot be guaranteed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.