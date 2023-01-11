CONCORD — As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the State’s older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services and the State Plan on Aging Planning Committee are seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-27 State Plan on Aging.

“As we continue to provide programs and services that focus on older adults, we must have an understanding of what their needs are as they age,” said BEAS Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman. “New Hampshire has one of the fastest-growing aging populations, and these listening sessions will give us the opportunity to offer supports that are meaningful and relevant to older residents, so that everyone can participate fully in their communities.”    

