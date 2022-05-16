CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is winding down its daily COVID-19 updates and, starting next week, will go to weekly updates on cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The COVID-19 Weekly Update will be issued each Thursday, starting May 19. The last daily update is today’s (Friday, May 13).
The online COVID-19 Dashboards will continue to be updated daily, Monday-Friday, providing timely, accurate, and important data surrounding COVID-19 in New Hampshire, DHHS said.
“As COVID-19 will remain present throughout our state, the transition to weekly reporting reflects the transition from pandemic to endemic. It is time to surveil and report on COVID-19 as we do other endemic infectious diseases such as influenza,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
“We will continue to provide meaningful, accurate data on a daily basis through our COVID-19 Dashboards.
“Our data reporting will be focused on the bigger picture of how COVID-19 impacts the health of our communities and our healthcare system.” she said.
The COVID-19 Weekly Update will include the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported to DHHS during the previous week.
However, the state is making several changes to the reporting metrics as part of this transition. DHHS will report only test results reported by health-care providers.
Because the use of COVID-19 home testing continues to increase, DHHS is no longer able to verify the accuracy of case positivity rates, so test positivity rates will no longer be reported.
Additionally, demographic and geographical information will not be included in the COVID-19 Weekly Update.
This information will be updated Monday-Friday on the COVID-19 Dashboards.
While the COVID-19 Dashboards will continue to be updated daily, several metrics are being changed to align with the changes related to the transition to weekly reporting.
Among the Dashboard changes:
• The Testing Dashboard will now just report on positive test results submitted by healthcare providers through the state’s electronic lab reporting.
• New cases replaces active cases, as the number of active cases is no longer an accurate estimate with the prevalence of unreported home test results.
• The 7-Day Moving Average on the Testing Dashboard will be replaced with the more accurate 7-Day New Cases Average.
For more information, go to the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at covid19.nh.gov.
