CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the one at The Chalet, at 161 East Milan Road in Berlin, will permanently close on March 31.
Additionally, four of the seven mobile vaccination teams will demobilize on the same day.
“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “To our volunteers, members of our National Guard, local police, fire, and EMS departments, the people of New Hampshire say: Thank You!”
Between December 2021 and January 2022, the state opened the 11 fixed-vaccination sites to increase access to vaccine and booster doses for New Hampshire residents and visitors 5 years old and older. As part of statewide efforts to meet the state’s vaccination needs, mobile vaccination teams were increased during this period to make vaccinations as convenient as possible for residents.
As the percentage of New Hampshire residents receiving their vaccines and booster doses increased, the demand for vaccines has waned and the necessity for the fixed sites and extra mobile vaccination teams decreased.
The state-managed vaccination locations in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham will cease operations at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Additionally, four of the seven mobile vaccination teams will not be operational after March 31.
In addition to medical providers, vaccinations will continue to be available at Walgreens in Berlin and Walmart in Gorham.
