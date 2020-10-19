CONCORD — Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has announced that New Hampshire has joined a global settlement agreement between attorneys general from 50 states and territories, local subdivisions, and the opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt, its subsidiaries and other affiliates.
Mallinckrodt is currently the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States. The agreement is part of a bankruptcy filing by Mallinckrodt on Oct. 12, and, under the terms of the settlement, Mallinckrodt will pay $1.6 billion into a trust to provide financial relief for the opioid crisis.
Details about how much each state will receive, how the money will be distributed and how the trust will be administered will all be negotiated as part of the bankruptcy process.
In August, 2019, the state of New Hampshire filed a 68-page complaint in Merrimack County Superior Court against Mallinckrodt alleging that the company violated the state's consumer protection laws by, among other acts, failing to disclose known and serious risks of addiction from its opioids, misrepresenting the abuse-deterrence qualities of its opioids and failing to report suspicious orders of its opioids.
The complaint also alleges that Mallinckrodt’s actions created a public nuisance throughout the state.
The complaint further alleges that between 2006 and 2014, Mallinckrodt accounted for 21.81 percent of all opioid transactions in New Hampshire, which was the highest amount of any opioid manufacturer during this time. Additionally, during this timeframe, Mallinckrodt sold the equivalent of approximately 153.5 million 10 mg opioid pills in New Hampshire, with a population of roughly 1.35 million people — enough Mallinckrodt opioids to provide each man, woman and child in the state with 114 pills.
Under the terms of the settlement, Mallinckrodt will pay $1.6 billion in cash into a trust, with substantial portions of that amount going toward abating the opioid crisis.
“As New Hampshire continues to battle the opioid epidemic, we are taking strong action to hold bad actors accountable and demand the necessary financial relief that will help our state prevail in this crisis,” said Gov. Chris Sununu.
Mallinckrodt will pay the $1.6 billion according to the following schedule:
• $450 million upon emergence from bankruptcy.
• $200 million annually on first and second anniversary of emergence from bankruptcy.
• $150 million annually on third through seventh anniversaries of emergence from bankruptcy.
Mallinckrodt also agrees that its opioid business will be subject to stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.