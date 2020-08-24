CONCORD — The state Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services announced last week that an adult from Dunbarton tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.
The patient was hospitalized with a fever and headache and then discharged to recover at home.
This is the third detection of Jamestown Canyon virus in the state this year. Jamestown Canyon virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent it and treatment consists of supportive care.
As a result of the case, the state increased the arboviral risk level for Dunbarton to high.
The arboviral risk level indicates the risk of transmission of the infections to people from mosquitoes. In addition to Jamestown Canyon virus, New Hampshire has also had cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and West Nile virus in past years.
Risk lives for the surrounding town of Weare were increased to moderate. The risk level for the surrounding towns of Hooksett, Hopkinton and Goffstown remain at moderate.
The risk level for the surrounding town of Bow, where a Jamestown Canyon virus infection was reported Aug. 7, remains at high. An infection with the virus was also reported in Loudon at the beginning of July.
“This is the third detection of Jamestown Canyon virus infection in our state this year, and the risk for Jamestown Canyon virus and other mosquito-transmitted viral infections will only increase until there is a mosquito-killing hard frost in the fall,” said N.H. State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “All three of the mosquito-transmitted infections able to be acquired in New Hampshire can cause severe neurologic illness, and it remains important for residents and visitors to protect themselves and their families by preventing mosquito bites.”
Jamestown Canyon virus is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America primarily between deer and mosquitoes but can also infect humans.
Reports in humans have been increasing over the past several years as recognition and testing for this virus has increased. This is New Hampshire’s 12th case of Jamestown Canyon virus since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013. Many illnesses caused by the virus are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections.
In addition to Jamestown Canyon virus, risk for infection in New Hampshire by Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and West Nile virus will continue to increase through the summer and fall until mosquitoes are no longer biting. No cases of West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been reported in New Hampshire this year.
Health officials advise that residents and visitors to New Hampshire should continue to protect themselves and their family members.
People can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all of the mosquito-borne diseases present in New Hampshire.
Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. More serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis can occur with these diseases. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online at dhhs.nh.gov and cdc.gov.
