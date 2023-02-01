Those on Medicaid must complete renewal forms; SNAP benefits to revert to pre-pandemic
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services this month announced that two programs providing emergency benefits to those in need — continuous Medicaid coverage and emergency SNAP benefits — would soon be ending.
Both programs, financed through federal emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been in place since 2020. Recipients were allowed to retain their health coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of eligibility. Similarly, SNAP recipients began receiving maximum SNAP allotment for the household’s size.
Last year, Congress passed legislation ending Medicaid continuous coverage, which is now set to end on March 31, and to end emergency SNAP benefits at the end of February.
Now, as of April 1 those on Medicaid must go through the renewal process that was in place before the pandemic began. And with the end of the the federal Emergency Allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as of March 1, SNAP benefit allotments will revert to the household’s pre-pandemic dollar amount.
DHHS on Tuesday announced its plans to resume regular Medicaid eligibility and enrollment operations beginning on April 1, as well as highlighting efforts it has been making to inform recipients that they must reapply for Medicaid or respond to questionnaires from the department or risk losing their benefits.
According to a press release from DHHS, in the coming months, DHHS will be reaching out to approximately 102,000 beneficiaries protected under the continuous coverage requirement to determine their Medicaid eligibility. Individuals must complete a redetermination, or respond to requests for information sent by the Department, which the department has sent them directly, in order to keep their Medicaid coverage.
Over the course of the next several months, DHHS will send notices to individuals currently covered by Medicaid. These notices will be printed on yellow paper or highlighted in yellow in the individual’s NH EASY account. To keep their coverage, individuals must complete the redetermination of eligibility or provide the information requested in the notice by DHHS. This necessary step will help determine whether they will be able to keep their Medicaid coverage.
“Having consistent health care coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic offered people covered by Medicaid a sense of reassurance during one of the most significant public health challenges of our time,” said DHHS Medicaid Director Henry Lipman. “It will be important for Medicaid beneficiaries to watch their mail, email and texts for notices from DHHS and complete their Medicaid renewals in order to avoid a gap in their health coverage.”
Since July of 2020, the department has been working with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to prepare for the transition to return to pre-pandemic operations. They have been working to reach out to Medicaid beneficiaries, medical providers, and other stakeholders in order to minimize the disruption of people’s health-care coverage, especially for those who are medically vulnerable. Efforts include:
• Mail, email, and text communications to Medicaid beneficiaries.
• Monthly outreach calls to vulnerable Medicaid groups to remind them to complete their Medicaid renewals, and provide assistance if needed.
• Regular calls with health care providers to answer questions and provide updates as necessary.
• Collaboration with providers, stakeholders and other DHHS divisions and state agencies to facilitate clear communication with people covered by Medicaid.
• Collaboration with the State’s Managed Care Organizations, including attendance at MCOs’ outreach events, to assist members with their Medicaid renewals.
• Ongoing data analysis to monitor the impact on Medicaid beneficiaries and tailor outreach efforts to vulnerable populations, including the homeless, people with disabilities, older adults, and people with limited English proficiency or other communication barriers.
• Automation of Medicaid verification processes whenever possible, including address and income verification.
• Staff overtime to process influx of Medicaid renewals that will need to be processed.
• Collaboration with the New Hampshire Department of Insurance and New Hampshire’s health insurance navigators, who are also engaging in outreach events.
Individuals who become ineligible for Medicaid coverage can explore other no- to low-cost health insurance plans through the federal Marketplace, healthcare.gov.
Assistance is available through the New Hampshire Insurance Department and the state’s two health insurance navigators:
• Health Market Connect at (800) 208-5164 or hmcnh.com.
• NH Navigator/First Choices Services at (877) 211-NAVI or acanavigator.com/nh/home.
For more information, go to dhhs.nh.gov/financial-assistance-0/pandemic-related-benefits-changes.
DHHS also put out information about other resources to help people who are experiencing food insecurity.
The New Hampshire Food Access Map provides information on programs that offer nutrition assistance to residents, including food pantries, churches, Meals on Wheels programs, the Women, Infants & Children Nutrition Program (WIC), the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for adults ages 60 and older, and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Karen Hebert, director of the DHHS Division of Economic and Housing Stability said: “As SNAP benefits return to pre-pandemic levels, we want to be sure people know that there are community resources that can assist those who continue to experience food insecurity. As always, we encourage SNAP recipients to report any changes in their circumstances to the department to ensure that they are receiving the appropriate amount of SNAP benefits for their family size.”
For more information and additional resources, go to dhhs.nh.gov/programs-services/adult-aging-care/food-meals-nutrition and dhhs.nh.gov/financial-assistance-0/pandemic-related-benefits-changes.
To apply for SNAP benefits, go to nheasy.nh.gov/#/.
