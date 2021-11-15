CONCORD — On Friday, Nov. 12, the Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,007 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, Nov. 11. These results include 735 people who tested positive by PCR test and 272 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 822 cases from Wednesday, Nov. 10 (544 by PCR and 278 by antigen test).
Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 23 new cases from Sunday, Nov. 7 (12 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 456; an additional 151 new cases from Monday, Nov. 8 (84 by PCR and 67 by antigen test) for a new total of 511; and an additional 157 new cases from Tuesday, Nov. 9 (90 by PCR and 67 by antigen test) for a new total of 893. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
There are now 6,466 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six hundred and sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (394), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (313), Merrimack (242), Strafford (224), Grafton (123), Sullivan (105), Carroll (103), Belknap (100), Cheshire (85), and Coos (60) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (167) and Nashua (134). The county of residence is being determined for 110 new cases.
DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.
• 1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older.
• 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.
• 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.
• 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.
• 1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older.
There are currently 255 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
