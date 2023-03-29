CONCORD — In a unified message of support for health care for the state’s most vulnerable, the Senate on March 23 unanimously passed a bill to make its nine-year Medicaid expansion program permanent and approved extending Medicaid coverage for young moms from 60 days to a year.
These measures now go to the House for consideration.
For the past nine years, New Hampshire’s expanded Medicaid program, now known as the Granite Advantage Health Care Program, has provided health coverage to approximately 50,000 Granite Staters with low incomes, with the federal government paying 90 percent and the state providing 10 percent.
It is due to end on Dec. 31. But it will become permanent under Senate Bill 263-FN (gencourt.state.nh.us/bill_status/billinfo.aspx?id=894&inflect=2).
Advocates say that health coverage is associated with better outcomes, such as lower mortality, and children are more likely to have health coverage when their parents are covered.
Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), said the program has done “a remarkable job of protecting taxpayers, helping individuals, and helping grow the economy.”
“We heard compelling testimony for people who have been able to access health care for preventative services as well as life-saving services. The fact of the matter is that for nine years, we have set up this program, it has worked as intended. It has been a hand-up for people,” many of whom have gone on to private insurance with their employer, Bradley said.
He said the question has been asked many times, ‘Should we make it permanent?’ Absolutely ‘yes,'” he said. “Because of the certainty involved to get us the best cost for the program.”
He said the federal commitment to funding had been there “as well as our ability to provide the 10 percent share,” which includes funding from state liquor sales and other sources.
While expanded during the pandemic, the overall numbers on the program are going to be decreasing at the end of the month, as some will no longer qualify for this federal program, making it less expensive for the state, Bradley said.
He said the state Department of Health and Human Services has done a good outreach for those who will need to consider other options they are entitled to, but the transition will make the state’s 10 percent share for the program even more manageable.
Bradley said the business community largely supports the measure, and when asked if it is a disincentive to returning to work, he said he heard testimony it actually does the opposite and helps retain workers.
Democrats were also pleased with the passage of the bill.
“Today, we are finally making good on our state’s longstanding commitment to providing Medicaid coverage to Granite Staters of modest means. We were happy to have our Republican colleagues join us in the work on this important legislation, something our Caucus has worked towards for many years,” according to a statement from the Democratic Caucus.
“Now that the bill is making its way over to the House, we trust that our colleagues on the other side of the wall will treat this vital bill with the same level of consideration, respect and bipartisanship that we engaged in here in the Senate. This bill is about meeting the needs of our constituents and that is what we should all be focused on here in the State House.”
This program is for adults ages 19-65 that fall under certain income limits.
On Jan. 1, 2019, per state law, the Granite Advantage Health Care Program replaced NH Health Protection Program (NHHPP). This Medical coverage continues through one of the state’s Medicaid Care Management plans, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, NH Healthy Families and Well Sense Health Plan.
While coverage varies, Granite Advantage covers services like regular check-ups with a doctor, emergency room visits, prescription drugs, visits to specialists, and more. It’s not for those eligible for or enrolled in Medicare, pregnant at the time of the application, or in any traditional Medicaid mandatory eligibility groups.
Those in the program have monthly household incomes at or below 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
For those who think they might qualify, call (1-844) 275-3447 for personalized assistance.
The Senate also passed SB 175-FN, relative to Medicaid coverage for mothers, also known as the “New Hampshire MOMnibus.”
It extends coverage from 60 days postpartum to the first 12 months of motherhood.
Assistant Democratic Leader Rebecca Whitley (D-Hopkinton), Senator Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, (D-Portsmouth) and Senator Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon), issued the following joint statement:
“For too long, we have allowed preventable deaths, life-altering complications, and untreated mental health and substance use disorders to persist for mothers — as well as missing opportunities to help our state evolve into the modern, thriving economy that moms can be a part of. The New Hampshire MOMnibus, SB175, is a comprehensive, solutions-based bill that will help improve maternal and infant health outcomes, expand the perinatal workforce, and support New Hampshire working mothers and their families, so they can go back to work if they choose.
“Although we live in the richest country in the world, our support for moms has much room for improvement. The maternal mortality rate in the United States remains high in contrast to economically similar countries. We do not do enough to support working mothers, despite the ongoing workforce shortage across the country and here in New Hampshire. Our moms have so much to contribute, and this legislation will not only address the urgent health needs of our moms and babies, but it will also support almost half of our workforce needs. It is beyond time to address these issues, and SB175 will do just that by benefiting New Hampshire babies, working mothers and our economy. We look forward to seeing this bill become law.”
Republicans also supported the bill.
Senator Denise Ricciardi (R-Bedford) stated after the passage that “there has never been a greater need than now for legislation helping children, mothers and families of our state. That is why I am so grateful to my Republican and Democratic colleagues in the Senate for their bipartisan support in unanimously passing SB175.”
“This bill increases the services covered for pregnant women to 12 months postpartum, which will provide mothers with preventative care, acute care and mental health care. The MOMnibus bill not only helps New Hampshire mothers and their babies but also our state’s economy. That is why this bill is a win for every Granite Stater. Mothers need our support, and that is why this bill is simply the right thing to do. As legislators, we must help protect mothers, babies and families, and that is why I am proud to support SB175. I thank all my Senate colleagues for voting with me today to pass this critical legislation.”
