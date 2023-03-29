senate23-1170x719.jpg

The N.H. Senate is seen meeting March 23. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — In a unified message of support for health care for the state’s most vulnerable, the Senate on March 23 unanimously passed a bill to make its nine-year Medicaid expansion program permanent and approved extending Medicaid coverage for young moms from 60 days to a year.

These measures now go to the House for consideration.

