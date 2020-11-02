By Paula Tracy, for InDepthNH.org
CONCORD — Restaurants will ask patrons for contact information as the state continues to see an uptick in cases of COVID-19.
The measure was put into practice beginning on Saturday.
Announcing four new deaths and 131 new cases at Thursday’s news conference, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the information that is collected by restaurants will allow contact tracers to get information quickly to possibly exposed individuals and gain a leg up on the virus, potentially protecting others from contracting it.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the idea came from the restaurant industry and he applauded their efforts to begin helping the state with data collection.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the problem contact tracers have in 40 percent of their initial calls is having people pick up the phone. But once they do, she said they find them quite cooperative providing information on individuals they have had recent contact with who may have also been exposed to the virus.
Shibinette said there were no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities to report but that three remain at Bedford Hills, Pine Rock Manor in Warner, and St. Theresa’s nursing home.
While New Hampshire has the fourth-lowest positivity rate of transmission of the virus in the country, the state is still seeing an uptick in the number of cases with currently 1,106 infected, an increase in the 14-day average rate which has gone from about 53 to 96 people per 100,000 in a matter of three weeks.
Still, the percent positivity rate remains low and no new hospitalizations were reported, officials said.
All four of the deaths reported Thursday from COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities, bringing the death toll to 482 individuals since March in New Hampshire.
First responder testing
Coming in the next few weeks is a screening program for first responders.
Shibinette said she met with leaders of that community who are excited about getting screening and the program will be called FROST, an acronym for first responder optional screening program.
It will be coordinated through the state EMS bureau and Homeland Security. EMS organizations in each community will be able to have monthly testing.
In addition to FROST, the testing devices which are at a number of public testing centers, the VNA and homecare professionals will get them this week to test those who are disabled or homebound and will be distributed to New Hampshire Hospital as well, and to county jails.
Masks
The federal government sent the state 300,000 more masks and Sununu said 200,000 were sent to schools this week to maintain school safety.
Sununu was asked if a mask mandate is off the table and he said no, and if things get worse it might be an option to be done on a regional basis.
“Right now, we are just not there,” Sununu said.
Voting
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald attended the press conference and noted that elections are on the minds of his staff as voting day approaches next Tuesday.
Sununu, who is on the ballot along with everyone at the State House, said he can’t wait until it’s over and said he expected results for state offices to come in Tuesday night.
He said New Hampshire has the best voting system in the country and he urged all to vote. Even those who are not registered can still go to the polls and vote Tuesday.
Those with health concerns will be accommodated, he said, and the pandemic should not prevent people from casting their ballot.
He said people can go to the polls with a gun. If they refuse to wear a mask there are accommodations as well.
For any concerns, intimidation, harassment, questions, the election hotline is (866) 868-3703 or electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.
Sununu said he would appreciate people wearing masks and being patient.
“No one will be turned away and every vote will be counted,” he said.
Thanksgiving
With seven brothers and sisters, Sununu said his family often gets together for Thanksgiving but this year, each family is doing their own thing and keeping apart due to the pandemic. He said there is no need to take that risk and that it is a small sacrifice to keep people like his 81-year-old parents healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.