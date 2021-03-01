BERLIN and GORHAM — The American Red Cross in Northern N.H. is recruiting Disaster Response Team volunteers who have the interest, availability, and compassion to respond at a moment’s notice when others are most in need. Volunteers will receive training from the American Red Cross to develop skills in disaster response planning and delivery, and will work as part of a team with opportunities to advance into leadership roles. Basic computer skills are needed.
It takes a special volunteer to want to show up and help when disaster strikes. Red Cross DAT volunteers are proud of the work they do to provide members of their community with immediate services during home fires, natural disasters or emergency situations. These services include:
• Prompt contact and explanation of Red Cross assistance (done virtually in the COVID-19 environment).
• Comfort and compassionate support.
• Direct client assistance for temporary lodging and other needs.
• Distribution of relief supplies.
• Health, mental health and spiritual care.
• Disability assistance.
• Recovery services such as referrals and advocacy.
If you or someone you know might be interested in a volunteer position with a Red Cross Disaster Action Team, go to redcross.org/nne and click on "Volunteer" or contact Frank Grima, Northern New Hampshire Disaster Program manager, (603) 812-1874 or frank.grima@redcross.org
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, go to redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.