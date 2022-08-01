PORTLAND, Maine — The American Red Cross on Wednesday called for more people to donate blood in order to help prevent a shortage, and said donors are needed to make appointments to give in August.

The northern New England regional office of the American Red Cross issued a news release noting “a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer” that has has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent in recent weeks.

