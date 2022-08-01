PORTLAND, Maine — The American Red Cross on Wednesday called for more people to donate blood in order to help prevent a shortage, and said donors are needed to make appointments to give in August.
The northern New England regional office of the American Red Cross issued a news release noting “a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer” that has has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent in recent weeks.
Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood, and those supplies need to be replenished constantly. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give.
Red Cross officials said the availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed.
In northern New Hampshire, the following drives are planned:
• St. Rose of Lima, 82 High St., Littleton, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 4
• West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel, Maine, noon-4:30 p.m., Aug. 12.
• Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, 181 Corliss Lane, Colebrook, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Aug. 16.
• North Conway Community Center at 78 Norcross Circle in North Conway Village (next to Schouler Park), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month. The next drive at the center is scheduled for Aug. 5. Future drives are planned for Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and 16, and Oct. 7 and 28.
• Conway American Legion Post 46, at 47 Tasker Hill Road in Conway, from 1-6 p.m., Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11.
It is best to schedule blood donation appointments in advance. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Gas lottery
As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to redcrossblood.org, call (800) RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
In addition to supplying blood, the American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, go to redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or @RedCross on Twitter.
