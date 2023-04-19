The term rape culture often comes up when reading about or discussing high-profile rape cases, sexual assaults in colleges or the military, or when accusations are made against powerful, well-known people. But those crimes are not rape culture they are the product of it.
Rape culture is an environment in which rape is prevalent and sexual violence is normalized and excused in popular culture.
Rape culture is perpetuated through the objectification of women’s and children’s bodies, pornography, misogynistic language and the glamorization of sexual violence, all of which create a culture that disregards consent, women’s rights and safety.
The term was first coined in the 1970s, but the foundation for rape culture goes so far back in history that it is hard to pinpoint the origin. Gender discrimination, a core element in rape culture, was written into law in colonial America in many forms. One example is that “wife-beating” was an accepted and legally allowed practice for “disciplining a disobedient wife.”
“Wife Beating” wasn’t made illegal in the United States until the 1920s. Even after that, few cases were prosecuted. And it wasn’t until 1994 that congress passed the Violence Against Women Act.
Gender discrimination goes way back and not that far back, too. For example, until 1974, before the “fair credit opportunity act,” it was legal to deny credit based on gender.
Gender bias attitudes are embedded in our culture and prevail in creating an environment where sexual abuse is prevalent.
Other examples of rape culture are trivializing sexual assault, tolerance for sexual harassment, perpetuating gender stereotypes, gratuitous gender violence in the media, teaching women how to avoid being raped, promoting toxic masculinity in men or submissiveness in women, and victim blaming.
Victim blaming, inflating false rape report statistics, and stigma all contribute to a lack of reporting, which in turn contributes to the prevalence of sexual assault.
People who place blame on a victim often do so to distance themselves from their own vulnerability to the risk. By labeling or accusing the victim as partly to blame in some way, one sees the victim as different from them and reassures themselves that rape could never happen to them. In doing this, they marginalize sexual assault and reinforce a lack of accountability for the abuser, which in turn perpetuates a rise in sexual assault.
False rape reports account for less than 6 percent of reports, equal to or less than most other false crime reports.Someone is more likely to report carjacking than rape falsely. But this is an argument often used against a victim who makes an accusation of rape and can sway juries and public opinion.
Reducing stigma not only helps victims come forward, and survivors heal, it reduces the potential for a perpetrator to become a serial rapist.
Some ways to help reduce stigma and combat rape culture attitudes are:
• Avoid using language that objectifies or degrades women.
• Speak out if you hear someone else making an offensive joke or trivializing rape.
• If a friend says they have been raped, take them seriously and be supportive.
• Think critically about the media’s messages about women, men, relationships and violence.
• Be respectful of others’ physical space, even in casual situations.
• Let survivors know that it is not their fault.
• Hold abusers accountable for their actions: Do not let them make excuses like blaming the victim, alcohol or drugs for their behavior.
• Always communicate with sexual partners and do not assume consent.
• Define your own manhood or womanhood. Do not let stereotypes shape your actions.
• Be an active bystander.
Men can be raped (1 in 71). And women can be rapists, but the Bureau of Criminal Justice reports that 99 percent of rapists are men. So rather than label rape as a women’s problem, we would be better served to state that rape is a men’s issue.
Men can make a significant difference in changing rape culture. And many do so by not accepting stereotyped roles, standing up to misogynistic rhetoric and joining forces with advocates for victims of sexual assault.
Starting Point’s Men’s Advocacy Group, men mobilizing men to take action against domestic and sexual violence by raising awareness through advocacy, education and volunteerism, will hold their next meeting on April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Starting Point Advocacy Center, 30 Pleasant St. Conway. For more information, email community@startingpointnh.org
Starting Point provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking throughout Carroll County. If you or someone you know has experienced victimization, call the 24/7/365 crisis line at 800-336-3795.
Raetha Stoddard is the outreach and prevention specialist for Starting Point. She has been with the agency for more than 40 years, first as a volunteer’s daughter, then as a volunteer herself, and for the past eight years as a staff member.
