The term rape culture often comes up when reading about or discussing high-profile rape cases, sexual assaults in colleges or the military, or when accusations are made against powerful, well-known people. But those crimes are not rape culture they are the product of it.

Rape culture is an environment in which rape is prevalent and sexual violence is normalized and excused in popular culture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.