CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library of North Conway, in partnership with the N.H. Division of Public Health Services, will be holding a COVID-19 Mobile Clinic Friday, Apr. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free to the public, anyone ages 5 and up. No insurance information will be required.
The vaccine clinic will be offering first, second, third and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will offer the choice between Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J vaccines.
No registration is required and walk-ins are highly encouraged. There will be supplies to vaccinate about 90 people.
Vaccines will be administered in the library’s downstairs meeting room, a large multi-use space suitable for large groups or groups looking to social distance. The meeting room is available for the public to reserve.
“We strongly believe in vaccinations to battle the COVID pandemic,” said library director Andrea Masters. “So when we were approached about offering a vaccine clinic, we said yes right away. We will do whatever we can to help.”
For any questions regarding the mobile vaccine clinic, contact the Pope Memorial Library at (603) 356-2961 or email at staff@PopeLibraryNH.org. To learn more about the types of vaccines available at the mobile clinic, go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.