BERLIN — Over 25 percent of the inmates at the federal prison in Berlin have tested positive for COVID-19 as the outbreak there continues to grow. The Bureau of Prisons Monday afternoon reported 173 active cases among the inmates and three positive staff members. Those numbers have increased since Friday when 147 inmates and two staff members tested positive.
With the area currently experiencing the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the city council Monday night was scheduled to consider renewing its mask ordinance.
The city approved a mask ordinance last fall and in January voted to keep the ordinance in place as long as the state mask ordinance is in effect. Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the state mask ordinance Friday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons has closed the Berlin prison to all visitors and is doing widespread testing and monitoring as well as using quarantine units.
The bureau’s website reports there are a total 651 inmates at the medium security prison including 25 in the minimum security satellite camp. The bureau’s public information office could not be reached Monday for further information about the outbreak there.
The numbers from the prison have not made it on to the state’s dashboard. The state is reporting 63 positive cases in Berlin and six in Gorham. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services said it can take a few days for the federal prison numbers to register on the state site.
The state prison in Berlin shows no active cases as of Thursday.
The Coos County Nursing Home is also experiencing an outbreak, with six residents and seven staff members testing positive. Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede reported testing of employees and residents took place last week and signs are posted on resident doorways to encourage residents to wear their mask when an employee or visitor comes into their room. Masks are required in the building.
The Androscoggin Valley COVID-19 Community Group reported that testing and positive cases increased in the valley last week. With the two outbreaks, the group said the next couple of weeks will be important. The group noted that positive cases statewide are also increasing with an average of 445 new cases per day for the past week, or an increase of 10 percent. It urged residents to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent community spread.
Vaccine registration is currently open to all New Hampshire residents 16 years old and older. The vaccine clinic at the former Brown School in Berlin has availability on Wednesdays and Fridays. To register, go to vaccines.nh.gov, call 2-1-1, or call AVH at (603) 752-2300.
The Brown School clinic administered 336 doses Wednesday but the group said demand is starting to drop.
Coos County Family Health Services reports strep throat is also present in the community with 10 positive strep tests this week.
Both local school districts, SAU 3 and SAU 20, returned to a five day in-person school schedule, beginning Monday.
SAU 3, representing Berlin, had requested a waiver but the request was rejected. Both school superintendents said they will maintain COVID-19 protocols including masks and social distancing although Berlin said meeting the social distancing standards will be tough in some areas.
While Sununu has lifted the mask order, the COVID-19 group is strongly encouraging local businesses, organizations and individuals to continue wearing them and to social distance.
The group also urges people to get vaccinated, noting the pause in distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine illustrates the very careful and rigorous vaccine review process that FDA medical professionals are conducting.
It said the public should have confidence in the vaccination strategy and assured that there is enough vaccine available with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.