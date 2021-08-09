COOS COUNTY — North Country Healthcare will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees 60 days after the federal Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to one of the vaccines currently under emergency use.
In a release issued Friday, North Country Healthcare said it has “consistently advocated for vaccination as the best method to protect our providers, employees, volunteers and community members from the spread of this devastating virus.”
There is no date set for the FDA to grant full approval but some experts predict the Pfizer vaccine could get that approval within weeks.
In a recent interview, the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he hoped full approval would come by the end of this month.
North Country Healthcare, which includes Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Weeks Medical Center, and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and North Country Home Health, said as the dominant provider of medical services in the North Country, it is charged with leading by example.
To set the standard for public health, North Country Healthcare officials said they will require providers, staff, volunteers and vendors to be fully vaccinated 60 days after the FDA approval. Employees can be vaccinated for free through one of North Country Healthcare employee health departments or via a third-party provider of the employee’s choice.
Those with legitimate medical or religious exemptions will be required to wear face masks and undergo regular COVID screening.
North Country Healthcare said the data continues to reinforce the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines including against new and emerging threats such as the Delta variant.
“To that end, we confidently know more than ever that vaccination is the best way to end this public health crisis,” the release stated.
Other hospitals in the state are also weighing vaccination mandates. Dartmouth Hitchcock Health will require all its staff and employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. The New Hampshire Hospital Association said it supports hospitals and health care organizations that mandate vaccines. Some hospitals are strongly encouraging health-care workers to be vaccinated but have not made it mandatory.
Berlin currently has 15 active COVID cases including an outbreak at the federal prison. Six inmates and two staffers at the prison are listed as having the virus. The Centers for Disease Control lists the level of community transmission in Coos County as substantial.
