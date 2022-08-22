WHITEFIELD — Pain is a normal human experience, but living with life-altering pain is not.

Greg Alnwick, physical therapist and therapeutic pain specialist with North Country Healthcare Gorham Patient Care Center, will present “How Pain Works and Other Interesting Facts” for seniors, 4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Northwoods Center for Continuing Education in Whitefield.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.