WHITEFIELD —Pain is a normal human experience, but living with life-altering pain is not.
Greg Alnwick, physical therapist and therapeutic pain specialist with North Country Healthcare Gorham Patient Care Center, will present “How Pain Works and Other Interesting Facts” for seniors, 4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Northwoods Center for Continuing Education in Whitefield.
Alnwick will deliver this talk as part of his post-graduate pain science fellowship program.
The intent of Alnwick’s presentation is to educate seniors about how pain works.
According to Alnwick, “Research shows that when people learn more about how pain works, they experience less pain, have improved confidence in their ability to be physically active, enjoy life more, and spend less money on health care.”
Alnwick believes that although pain is a normal human experience, living with persistent, life-altering pain is anything but normal.
In this session, he will describe how pain works, what treatments may be unnecessary or risky, and improvements that can help participants pursue a fuller, more comfortable life. The session includes a 60-minute presentation, a question-and-answer session, and brief optional questionnaires to collect data on how people view their pain.
This event is part of a research-based study in which participant answers are recorded, but no identifying data will be collected.
