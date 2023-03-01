BERLIN — Nine nurses throughout the North Country Healthcare system of partner hospitals have achieved expert level status in the annual Clinical Ladder professional development program.
The Clinical Ladder is an NCH-wide professional development tool that encourages advancement of bedside nurses and recognizes nurses for their participation in three domains: leadership, education/professional growth and clinical performance.
To qualify, clinical nurses must be directly involved with patient care, and they must demonstrate completion of a series of projects beyond their normal work responsibilities, all within one year.
“This dedicated group of high achieving nurses embodies the North Country Healthcare mission of ‘assuring consistently excellent, integrated care.’ I am proud of their tremendous accomplishment and all that it represents for each individual’s personal and professional growth,” said Tom Mee, chief executive officer of North Country Healthcare.
According to NCH Clinical Education Manager Kelsey Blood, “The clinical ladder program is an intensive process that demands a significant amount of time and commitment from the applicants.”
The program aims to promote career advancement and employee retention, as well as increase competency, improve quality of care and positively impact employee satisfaction.
“By applying to the clinical ladder program, each nurse must demonstrate completion of various components and meet a minimum number of points for each level,” she added.
At Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Kimberly Dubord, and Natalie Valliere, achieved Clinical Ladder Level 3; and Ariel Cusson, achieved Level 2.
Dubord is an experienced obstetric nurse and certified neonatal resuscitation instructor, committed to educating AVH staff in Women’s and maternal health issues. Valliere mentors students, OB nurses and clinical staff, and she has become an integral part of the state’s best practice initiatives. She is a certified lactation consultant available to the community as needed, and she is highly trained in caring for high-risk and ill newborns.
Cusson has been in OB for two years and has brought a wealth of nursing knowledge to her role. She has been actively involved in improving policies and nursing care, demonstrates a strong work ethic, and shows a determination to raise the bar for herself and her team.
All three nurses provide care in Women’s Services at The Valley Birthplace at AVH.
At Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Julie Bolton and Marci Ducret achieved Level 3.
At Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Nicole Crowell and Rachelle Jenkins achieved Level 3; and Caleb Child and Leah Milligan achieved level 2.
Since the program’s inception in January 2022, 14 nurses throughout the North Country Healthcare system have achieved advanced levels within the clinical ladder.
Examples of these achievements include obtaining job certifications above and beyond what is required, planning and implementing peer training on clinical tasks or scenarios, creating and implementing patient education, and maintaining competency in advanced clinical skills.
The Clinical Ladder program supports North Country Healthcare’s goals of engaging its workforce and positioning its staff for success.
