Clinical Ladder Group-AVH.jpg

Androscoggin Valley Hospital Women’s Services nurses (from left): Ariel Cusson, Kimberly Dubord and Natalie Valliere. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — Nine nurses throughout the North Country Healthcare system of partner hospitals have achieved expert level status in the annual Clinical Ladder professional development program.

The Clinical Ladder is an NCH-wide professional development tool that encourages advancement of bedside nurses and recognizes nurses for their participation in three domains: leadership, education/professional growth and clinical performance.

