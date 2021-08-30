The affiliates of North Country Healthcare, Androscoggin Valley Hospital, North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center, remind visitors of the requirement to wear facemasks while within any of their facilities. Such mask wearing is consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and is for the purpose of ensuring the health and wellbeing of all patients, staff, and fellow visitors.
A recent increase in COVID-19 activity within Coos County has reinforced the necessity for continued, and proven, prevention strategies including social distancing, proper hand hygiene and the wearing of facemasks. Although COVID-19 fatigue is real, the disease still exists within Coos County. Continued vigilance remains critically important to reduce its transmission.
Prior to being given a facemask, all visitors to NCH facilities will continue to be screened, via a series of questions and a check of one’s temperature, for symptoms of COVID-19.
North Country Healthcare affiliates ask for your continued patience with not only the process, but with the employees conducting the screening, as they work to protect everyone on-site, and help ensure the ability to deliver safe patient care.
Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, North Country Healthcare is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire. NCH includes numerous physicians and medical providers at multiple locations. This leading comprehensive healthcare network which employs hundreds of highly-trained individuals delivers integrated patient care through three community hospitals, medical laboratories, and home health and hospice services. NCH remains committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.
For more information about NCH, please call (603) 389-2205 or visit northcountryhealth.org.
