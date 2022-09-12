The New Hampshire Navigator program has received funding to continue providing free assistance to residents who need assistance enrolling in health insurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently announced 98.9 million dollars in grant funding nationwide for navigator organizations.

Navigators help consumers determine eligibility, select plans and prepare applications. NH Navigator assists uninsured residents with enrollment in Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Plan, and Marketplace plans through the Affordable Care Act.

