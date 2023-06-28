LANCASTER — Katherine McMann, DPT, has joined Physical Therapy Team at Weeks Medical Center.

McMann graduated in 2011, as a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Husson University, in Maine, where she also earned her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology in 2009, with a minor in psychology.

