WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden signed into law legislation led by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to prevent Medicare payment cuts to health-care providers from taking effect for the rest of the year, while health-care providers are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without this legislation, hospitals, nursing homes, physicians and other frontline health-care providers would have faced $12.3 billion in Medicare payment cuts over the next nine months, at a time when these providers desperately need more financial resources to fight the pandemic.
The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
Last month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, heeding calls from Shaheen and Collins, instructed Medicare contractors to hold claims with dates of April 1, 2021, and after to ensure providers are not harmed by Medicare payment cuts while Congress worked on legislation to avert those payment reductions.
Shaheen said she was pleased the president swiftly signed the bill, as cuts to Medicare reimbursements would have been a financial blow to health-care providers in New Hampshire.
“The COVID-19 crisis has created a surge in operating costs and massive revenue shortfalls for providers across the country — now is not the time to pull the rug out from under them by making payment cuts," Shaheen said. "Thanks to this bill that’s now law, cuts to Medicare payments are delayed until the end of the year so providers have the resources they need to care for our communities during this global health crisis.”
Since 2013, Medicare spending has been subject to “sequestration,” a process that implements automatic, across-the-board reductions in Medicare payments to health-care providers by up to 2 percent.
With health-care providers relying on payments from Medicare to help keep their doors open, lawmakers delayed the Medicare sequester until March 31, as part of the government funding legislation passed by Congress and signed into law last December. However, with COVID-19 cases persisting across the nation, health-care providers are facing continued declines in revenue that could jeopardize their operations unless the moratorium on these payment cuts under sequestration is kept in place.
