CONCORD — The state Department of Health and Human Services’ Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program has launched a year-long social media campaign aimed at increasing awareness of the health impacts of vaping among young people.
The campaign, “Save Your Breath,” urges youth to make the right choices by providing information on the negative consequences of vaping such as physical and mental health, money and time.
In 2019, 34 percent of New Hampshire high-school-aged youth reported using an electronic tobacco vapor product (including e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, vape pipes, vaping pens, e-hookahs and hookah pens), as compared to 20 percent nationally.
“Vaping is putting a whole new generation of New Hampshire youth at risk for a lifetime of tobacco use addiction. Tobacco use, including vaping, is unsafe for youth and young adults and can harm their developing brains,” said Dr. Sai Cherala, Bureau Chief of Population Health and Community Services in the DHHS Division of Public Health Services. “The campaign encourages young people to look past the flavors, choose not to vape, and save their breath.”
“Save Your Breath” will run for a year reaching youth, young adults and families in New Hampshire through several social media channels including Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Spotify and the website saveyourbreathnh.org.
New Hampshire also offers My Life, My Quit, a tobacco cessation service for teens who want to quit using any tobacco product. My Life, My Quit, provides free and confidential services to answer any questions and to help teens quit. Participants can enroll online at mylifemyquit.org/ or by calling or texting “Start My Quit” to (855) 891-9989.
The DHHS Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program provides resources and education on vaping products to anyone. For more information, contact the N.H. Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program at tpcp@dhhs.nh.gov or (603) 271-6891.
