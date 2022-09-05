CONCORD — Days before the case against drugmaker Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson was scheduled for trial, Attorney General John M. Formella announced the company agreed to pay $40.5 million to settle the state’s opioid claims against the company.
The state will receive $31.5 million after payment of litigation costs and fees. All of the money goes to opioid abatement programs, including a dedicated state trust fund that would award grants to help deal with opioid use treatment and recovery. Some money also directly goes to counties, cities and towns that filed lawsuits.
"As part of our continued efforts to battle the opioid epidemic," said Gov. Chris Sununu, "this resolution provides a positive step forward in ensuring these devastating business practices are not repeated and that resources are allocated to help stem the tide of the opioid crisis.”
In 2018, the Attorney General filed a complaint against Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals alleging that they aggressively marketed their opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that their opioids were safer than other alternatives.
Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Johnson & Johnson.
The lawsuit further alleged that Johnson & Johnson made misleading statements about opioids; misrepresented that its opioids were rarely addictive when used for chronic pain; and targeted vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.
The state further alleged that Johnson & Johnson’s opioid activities substantially contributed to the opioid crisis that continues to have devastating consequences to the lives, health and safety of the citizens of the state.
“New Hampshire has been devastated by the opioid crisis, and we continue to deal with the impacts of that crisis today,” said Attorney General John Formella. “Today’s settlement continues our efforts to hold opioid companies accountable for their role in creating this epidemic. This settlement represents another successful push to get more resources for New Hampshire to align with the disproportionate impact that this crisis has had on our state.”
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Johnson & Johnson will make a single payment of $39.605 million to the State and pay approximately $900,000 in attorneys’ fees to counsel for the counties, cities and towns that filed opioid lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson prior to Sept. 1, 2019.
The state will receive $31.5 million, after payment of litigation costs and fees to its outside counsel. Under state law, all of the $31.5 million must be used for opioid abatement purposes, with $4,725,000 of that amount being paid to the 23 counties, cities and towns that filed opioid lawsuits prior to Sept. 1, 2019.
The balance of the funds will be deposited into the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund and used in accordance with RSA 126-A:83-86.
The settlement also contains injunctive terms that impose on Johnson & Johnson a ban on the selling and manufacturing of opioids, a ban on the promotion of opioids or opioid products and a ban on prescription savings programs, as well as lobbying restrictions, and contains stringent enforcement provisions.
