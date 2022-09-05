CONCORD — Days before the case against drugmaker Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson was scheduled for trial, Attorney General John M. Formella announced the company agreed to pay $40.5 million to settle the state’s opioid claims against the company.

The state will receive $31.5 million after payment of litigation costs and fees. All of the money goes to opioid abatement programs, including a dedicated state trust fund that would award grants to help deal with opioid use treatment and recovery. Some money also directly goes to counties, cities and towns that filed lawsuits. 

