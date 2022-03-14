CONCORD —Hanan Bedri has been appointed as the new executive director of the New Hampshire Public Health Association.
Bedri brings more than 20 years of experience in the non-profit sector and 13 years as an executive director of membership associations.
Bedri started her career as a project coordinator for the New Hampshire Minority Health Coalition. In this role, she worked closely with underserved immigrant and refugee communities in Manchester, including Vietnamese, African, Hispanic, and Arabic-speaking populations.
Her educational credentials include a Master of Science in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University; an Master of Arts in education and human development from George Washington University; and a Bachelor of Science in community health management from Ahfad University for Women.
Bedri also completed organization development courses at American University's organization development program and non-profit management courses at the University of Central Florida's Nonprofit Management Online Program.
The NHPHA is a member-driven organization that champions public health policy and practice, enriches the workforce, and inspires leaders to improve the public’s health.
The NHPHA is an affiliated association of the American Public Health Association. Learn more at nhpha.org.
