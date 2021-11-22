CONCORD -- New Hampshire’s Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted to accept and expend $22.5 million in federal funding to support New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccine program. Going forward, these funds, which come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will help to expand access to vaccinations for those that want and need them by providing supplies, technical assistance and increased staffing capacity for health care providers, among other steps. In response, New Hampshire’s leading health care providers and advocacy organizations released the following statements:
“With COVID-19 still raging across New Hampshire, it is no exaggeration to say that this funding will help save lives,” said Kate Frey, Vice President of Advocacy at New Futures, “It will not only help get vaccines to children, seniors and others who want them, but it will relieve pressure on our entire health care system, allowing all Granite Staters to receive the care they need.”
“The New Hampshire Hospital Association is pleased that the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted to accept the federal vaccine funding that is critical to helping our state and public health partners, as well as everyone on the front lines, respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Ahnen, President of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. “As we continue to see a significant surge in new cases and more than 330 Granite State residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19, these resources are essential to our collective response efforts.”
“New Hampshire’s community health centers are grateful for the approval of federal funds by Fiscal Committee,” said Kristine Stoddard, Senior Director of New Hampshire Public Policy for Bi-State Primary Care Association. “Our health care system needs these critical resources to keep the Granite State healthy so children can stay in school, our workforce can do their jobs safely, and our economy can prosper.”
“New Hampshire’s COVID-19 data points are all trending in the wrong direction, and this federal funding will help to stem the tide,” said Jim Potter, Executive Vice President of the New Hampshire Medical Society. “These funds will better position New Hampshire’s health care providers to get vaccines to patients that want them and to help meet the medical needs of our state.”
