CONWAY — Friday was Memorial Hospital’s inaugural Donate Life Blue and Green Day, and approximately 70 people turned out to celebrate the lives saved by organ and tissue donation and to recognize those whose donations made that possible.
The crowd who attended the ceremony at the flagpole next to the North Conway hospital included Memorial staffers, police, fire and rescue workers and citizens from the community.
Central to the event were speeches by a recipient, a living donor and the family of Esmae Doucette, who became an organ donor after being shot and killed in Jackson in December 2022.
Heath and Sean Doucette, Esmae’s parents, assisted in the raising of a Donate Life flag, along with North Conway Fire Department Lt. Nick Preece, a paramedic. Heath also spoke at the ceremony. The flag stayed up until the end of the day.
Heath said the quote on the event program — “What people don’t realize is the peace, healing and pride that are passed on to the loved ones left behind” — was incredibly accurate for the Doucette family.
“It reflects our experience perfectly,” she said. “Our daughter’s life was taken from her, but because Esmae had the forethought to check a small box on a form and have a conversation with me, the darkest days of our lives have been easier to endure.”
Esmae’s obituary noted that her organ donation saved three lives.
Berta Grunbeck, hospital relations coordinator for New England Donor Services, said Esmae was also a tissue donor and that her gifts will help an estimated 75 people in coming years. Unlike organ donations, which must happen shortly after death, donated tissue can be stored for up to five years.
Grunbeck spoke about her own family’s experience, as her sister-in-law received tissue donations after being critically burned in an airplane crash 27 years ago.
“She would not be alive today if not for people donating skin. She was burned over 92 percent of her body and 76 percent was third-degree burns,” Grunbeck said. “She needed those skin grafts to buy her time.”
Grunbeck said she spoke about her personal experience because “I wanted people to see the impact of what one tissue donor can do for so many people. Not only corneas giving the gift of sight, but bones and tendons allowing people to run and all those things.”
She also spoke generally about the need for organ donation — more than 115,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for an organ — and the ease of signing up. You can register to be a donor by checking a box when you get a driver’s license in New Hampshire (as well as a host of other states) or by going online to donatelife.net.
Because of the complexities of organ donation, they are not usually performed at small hospitals like Memorial but at larger facilities like Maine Medical Center in Portland.
“Today brings mixed emotions for me,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kris Dascoulias. She said when she heard about Esmae’s death, “I didn’t realize yet how much this would affect me or my team. I quickly got to work and the full impact of what happened became much clearer,” she said.
“I didn’t know Esmae or her family, but I immediately felt a connection to her. She had graduated high school with my son, and it hit me hard, this young girl was now gone.” (Her former domestic partner, Brandon R. Mitchell, 21, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with her death, including second-degree murder. He is being held in the county jail and has pleaded not guilty.)
“I think of Esmae often and know thoughts of her will stay with me forever. Even though her life was way too short, she made a huge impact on so many,” Dascoulias said.
Of the organ donation process, Esmae’s mother said: “They made our experience as comfortable and comforting as is humanly possible under unprecedented, for this hospital, circumstances. Much coordination and scrambling had to be done. Everyone here played an integral part.”
Both Dascoulias and Molly Greenwood, clinical education manager at Memorial recognized first responders in the community. “It is because of their high level of skill that they are able to provide care to our patients and give the gift of donation by contributing to our community and helping with that,” Greenwood said. “It is because of them that we are able to have organ donors in the first place.”
Living donor Karie Bartnick also spoke, noting she donated a kidney to her aunt, who needed a second kidney transplant after 40 years when the one she was given in 1967 began to fail.
Bartnick was happy to find she was a match and donated the kidney in 2008. “This year, she will be 80. She was given a second chance to raise her daughter and watch her granddaughter grow up and see her through college.” she said.
Amy DeStefano in Bartlett, who received a heart transplant in 2011, also spoke. “Did I ever want a heart transplant? No. But I consider myself very blessed,” she said. “I’ve met so many wonderful people through this journey with whom I’d never have the chance otherwise.”
Heath Doucette said, “I’m not a religious person, but I consider the ability to transplant organs a modern miracle in a world that often seems incomprehensible and increasingly difficult to navigate,” ending her speech with, “We do have agency to effect change and give another life the gift of more time. Please check the box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.