CONWAY — While numbers of cases of COVID-19 are starting to fall around New Hampshire, Memorial Hospital officials said that does not necessarily mean it is time to stop wearing masks.
In an interview during a community update Zoom meeting Feb. 11, Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said there is no question that masks do work to prevent illness.
In response to a question from the Sun about comments that masks don’t work, Owen said mask wearing “is not a waste of time by any means.”
Such comments have come up many times in recent months in the debate over whether masks should be optional in schools.
“I would not say that masks are useless. I think I’ll just leave it at that. I think that the CDC is research shows that there there is a place for them. And I would not encourage anyone to go rip off a masks saying they’re useless,” Owen said.
A recent report put out by the Centers for Disease Control said, “wearing a mask lowers the odds of testing positive,” regardless of the different materials used, Owen noted.
“A well-fitted N95 mask that is truly fit-tested is the ultimate goal,” he said, but “there is some protection” from other masks.
He said the study showed “A cloth mask reduced your risks by 56 percent; a surgical mask reduced your risk testing positive by 66 percent and an N95 reduced your risk by 83 percent.”
Owen said he could not answer the question of when it will be appropriate to stop recommending mask wearing.
But, he said: “I will say this just as a question: The fact that last winter and even this winter that the flu numbers locally, and last year, across the nation were very low was related to the fact that there was a lot more masking than you would ever have seen? Food for thought. If I were a betting man, I think you’re going to see masks are going to never fully leave our culture again.”
Hospital officials reported last week that they were encouraged by downward trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both locally and around the state.
“Our positivity rate (for COVID-19 tests) has come down, our testing has come down, our number of positives has come down,” said Owen, adding the the number of inpatients at the hospital and treatments for COVID-19 have also declined.
But, he added they continue to watch the numbers closely and are preparing for a potential uptick in cases during February vacation weeks.
Officials noted that the latest COVID-19 case numbers do not reflect people who are testing at home for the virus because those often are not reported to the state.
Hospitalizations statewide are also down to 175, the lowest they have been since late October or early November of 2021.
Vaccination rates at the hospital clinic in North Conway Village have also dropped off and the clinic is operating only one day a week, Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Owen said staff are preparing for another increase in vaccinations when they are approved for children under the age of 5.
No date has been set for those vaccinations to begin and the approval process for a Pfizer vaccine for ages 6 months to 5 years has been put on hold this week after the Food and Drug Administration requested more data.
