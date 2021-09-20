LANCASTER — A North Country March for Reproductive Rights is planned for Oct. 2 in Lancaster.
This march is one of nearly 550 Women’s Marches occurring throughout the United States that day. Members of the North Country community are invited to join this march in solidarity with all people facing attack on their reproductive freedom.
The North Country March and its sister marches were spurred by Texas’ new near-total abortion ban and New Hampshire’s recent anti-reproductive health care budget, both of which are, according to Lancaster-based event chair Stephanie Weiner, “two of the most brazen attacks on people’s reproductive freedom.”
This summer, anti-reproductive health care was included in the New Hampshire budget despite opposition from medical experts, patients and advocates.
“The North Country March for Reproductive Rights is a natural outlet for members of our community who see this emerging trend in New Hampshire, Texas and other states, and recognize the threat it poses to our constitutionally-protected rights,” Weiner said.
Kirsten Scobie, a Lancaster resident and co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March said, “I am thrilled to see another Women's March being organized in Lancaster. While it is amazing to see thousands of people gather in urban areas across our country and state, the past several Women’s Marches in downtown Lancaster have been inspiring. They give me hope about the ripple effects of peacefully taking a stand and showing up for social justice in our communities."
North Country March participants are encouraged to register in advance.
The event will begin with guest speakers at the Great North Woods Welcome Center at 25 Park St., Lancaster, followed by a march along public sidewalks through the downtown. Organizers are encouraging participants to bring signs or banners showing their support. The registration page has more information and a link to sign up: bit.ly/3ChorPR.
