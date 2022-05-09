Local woman to lead new health center in Colebrook

COLEBROOK — Julie Riffon-Keith has been selected to serve as the operations manager for the new community health center in Colebrook being established by Coos County Family Health Services.
Riffon-Keith has dedicated her career to helping others by serving as a clinical social worker, care manager, quality improvement specialist and providing clinical and administrative oversight of several rural health clinics and community health centers.
She is a former employee of Northern Human Services and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, helped establish the Indian Stream Health Center and served on that organization’s board of directors and, in years past, served in a volunteer capacity for the 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services.
“Julie’s knowledge, expertise and commitment to both the community health center movement and the Colebrook region made her the perfect candidate for this role,” said Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services.
“I’ve been fortunate to be part of the Colebrook area community for many years and am excited and honored to be selected as the operations manager of the new community health center and all the important programs it will offer,” said Ms. Riffon-Keith.
Operations of the new health center are expected to begin over the summer months. For more information, go to the new organization’s website at cooshealth.org or contact Ken Gordon at (603) 752-3669.
