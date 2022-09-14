CONCORD — The AVA Gallery and Art Center Lebanon has been named as one of the recipients of a 2023 Arts in Health grant from the N.H. State Council on the Arts.
AVA stands for Alliance for the Visual Arts. The AVA Gallery and Art Center, located at 11 Bank St. in Lebanon aims to cultivate an openness of space and mind to inspire, nurture and showcase the artistic spirit.
According to its vision station, "AVA Gallery and Art Center serves its mission by maintaining powerful exhibitions, vibrant artist studios, and offering dynamic educational programming for artists of all ages and abilities. With an emphasis on building community, AVA also hosts and promotes special events that foster interaction between artists, patrons of the arts and the general public. All of our work is done with the priority of environmental sustainability and with the recognition that art enriches our lives."
The council recently announced that $70,600 has been awarded to New Hampshire organizations through its fiscal year 2023 Arts in Health grant program.
Arts in Health grants from the Arts Council help meet the needs of underserved populations, including the elderly, people with disabilities, people in recovery and people with behavioral health or other acute or chronic health diagnoses.
Projects addressing public health as well as health and healing are eligible and can take place in a wide variety of community spaces and health-based facilities, including hospitals, social service agencies, rehabilitation and recovery centers, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, adult day centers, senior centers, veterans’ homes, hospice and grief programs, and correctional facilities.
The Arts in Health grant program recognizes that arts and cultural activitiesfacilitate the physical, cognitive and social-emotional aspects of individual healing. Additionally, when applied to public health, these activitiespromote healthy environments in communities by fostering empathy, awareness, and social cohesion through shared narrative and aesthetic experiences.
Other organizations receiving 2023 Arts in Health grants are: Concord Hospital, Inc., Community Church of Durham, Exeter Regional Cooperative School District/SAU 16, Hillsboro-Deering School District/SAU 34 in Hillsborough, Manchester Community Music School, Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, Nashua Community Music School, Victory Women of Vision in Manchester, Bach With Verse in Nelson, Articine in Newfields, Concord Community Music School, New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth and the Racial Unity Team in Stratham.
The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, a division of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, enhances the quality of life in New Hampshire by stimulating economic growth through the arts, investing in the creativity of students, making the arts accessible to underserved populations and preserving heritage arts. Learn more atnh.gov/nharts.
