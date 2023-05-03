A yoga class is seen at Mountain Kula Yoga in North Conway. Yoga postures combined with mindful focus on the breath help to ground the body and move awareness from the fluctuations of the mind to the present moment. (COURTESY PHOTO)
There is a common misconception that yoga is another physical fitness program predominated by those who are flexible and stretchy. Yet, there is much more to the ancient practice of yoga than lengthening the muscles; yoga extends beyond the physical practice to the more subtle aspects of the body-mind complex. This is where the true and enduring transformations occur.
Yoga and psychology are closely intertwined. Scientific studies on the benefits of yoga for mental health are becoming more prevalent. Yoga roughly translates to union, or to the yoking of the mind. In essence, yoga seeks to help the practitioner observe themselves as a complete being, instead of separate parts that make up the whole.
Stanford University health psychologist and yoga teacher Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D., states, “The evidence is showing that yoga really helps people change at every level.” (Novoteney, 2009).
At the most rudimentary level, mental health is in relationship to self-confidence and the ability to process life events and circumstances. (Muck, 2021)
Suffering can arise and cause the displacement of spiritual authenticity. Yoga seeks to bring back the genuine.
In the current social and economic climate, stressors of modern life are prevalent and can become larger issues when not properly dealt with. The same is true of past trauma. Without the tools to relieve stress, anxiety, depression and trauma, the physical body and mind will continue to bear the emotional burden. (Novoteney, 2009)
Yoga is a holistic approach to mental health that strives to empower the individual to seek the root of mental health issues from all levels, be it physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual.
How can yoga help with mental health?
Perhaps, more than anything, Yoga helps the practitioner connect more fully with their body. In a yoga posture, the mind is focused on creating specific shapes, engaging all the muscles that are required to do so. This, in turn, causes the mind to find and subsequently ground in the body.
As the postures are held or flowed through in a series, the breath becomes the vehicle that steadies the fluctuations of the mind, allowing the practitioner to build a tolerance to discomfort whether it be physical, mental or emotional.
Breathing through challenging postures on the mat helps the practitioner breathe through challenges off the mat. Yoga encourages practitioners to face discomfort with ease.
Yoga can help practitioners re-ground, find calm, and befriend uncomfortable emotions, rather than ignore or judge themselves for having strong feelings.
Sat Bir Khalsa, Ph.D., a neuroscientist and Harvard professor, found, in a review of yoga benefits, that it can target “unmanaged stress,” which can contribute to conditions such as “anxiety, depression, obesity, diabetes and insomnia … by reducing the stress response” (Novoteney, 2009).
While there isn’t a one size fits all approach to improving mental health, consider the following four pillars as guideposts on the path to improving mental health with yoga.
Four pillars of yoga for mental health:
1. Ground: The physical yoga postures combined with mindful focus on the breath help to ground the body and move awareness from the fluctuations of the mind to the present moment — bringing about a state of calm and centeredness.
2. Regulate: Yoga, meditation and breathwork regulate the nervous system, bringing about calm, clarity, joy and reduced stress, which may relieve anxiety and depression. (Harvard Health Publishing, 2021)
3. Connect: Moving and breathing with others can offer a sense of belonging and promote bonding with the community while connecting with one’s inner experience. Don’t underestimate the power of community.
4. Integrate: When yoga is practiced regularly, mental health transformation happens when the practice is integrated off the mat and into daily life. New habits can begin to take shape. What was previously a reaction becomes a mindful response, a better choice, a happier life.
Laura Erickson is the owner of Mountain Kula Yoga studio located on the lower level of the Local Grocer in North Conway. She has trained in ayurveda, spiritual psychology, and yoga psychology and is currently offering yoga for mental health as well as other vinyasa-based classes throughout the week. To learn more about all of the teachers and classes offered at the studio go to mountainkulayoga.com. Lea Smith is a freelance writer, MFA candidate in fiction, and 500-hour certified Yoga teacher based in the Mount Washington Valley. She enjoys exploring the benefits of combining yoga and creative expression.
