A yoga class  is seen at Mountain Kula Yoga in North Conway. Yoga postures combined with mindful focus on the breath help to ground the body and move awareness from the fluctuations of the mind to the present moment. (COURTESY PHOTO)

There is a common misconception that yoga is another physical fitness program predominated by those who are flexible and stretchy. Yet, there is much more to the ancient practice of yoga than lengthening the muscles; yoga extends beyond the physical practice to the more subtle aspects of the body-mind complex. This is where the true and enduring transformations occur.

Yoga and psychology are closely intertwined. Scientific studies on the benefits of yoga for mental health are becoming more prevalent. Yoga roughly translates to union, or to the yoking of the mind. In essence, yoga seeks to help the practitioner observe themselves as a complete being, instead of separate parts that make up the whole.

