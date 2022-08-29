Kuster Attends State VFW Picnic

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) speaks with veterans Aug. 13 at the annual VFW Department of New Hampshire State Picnic hosted by VFW Post 816 in Littleton.(COURTESY PHOTO)

LITTLETON —  U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) spoke to veterans and their families Aug. 13 at the annual VFW Department of New Hampshire State Picnic hosted by VFW Post 816 in Littleton.

Kuster talked about the The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, recently signed into law. Known as the PACT Act, this new law expands access to comprehensive care for millions of veterans exposed to toxins during their service.

