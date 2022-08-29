LITTLETON — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) spoke to veterans and their families Aug. 13 at the annual VFW Department of New Hampshire State Picnic hosted by VFW Post 816 in Littleton.
Kuster talked about theThe Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, recently signed into law. Known as the PACT Act, this new law expands access to comprehensive care for millions of veterans exposed to toxins during their service.
"I’m proud that we’ve taken concrete steps in Congress to improve care for our veterans with the passage of theHonoring Our PACT Actand I am committed to working with Republicans and Democrats to build on this progress," Kuster said.
She thanked VFW Post 816 for hosting the event and said,“We ask so much of those who serve our nation and it is essential that we work to ensure they are able to access the services and care they need when they return home. The best way to know what the needs in our veteran community are is to hear directly from our Granite State veterans about their experience at the VA and how we can strengthen services."
Theactrecognizes military toxic exposure — from contaminated water at military bases, airborne hazards from burn pits, Agent Orange in and beyond Vietnam, or radiation from atomic testing — and provides health care for as many as 3.5 million veterans exposed to toxins.
This act builds on theBlue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019, which Kuster helped introduce and pass, to expand benefits to 90,000 Vietnam veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during their service in the coastal waters of Vietnam.
