COLEBROOK — To increase support and access to critical behavioral health services for the North Country, Indian Stream Health Center has announced the appointment of Laurie Connors, LCSW, and Kimberly Richards, Psy.D., to the practice.
The pair join Kathleen Killeen, LICSW, LDAC, Indian Stream’s director of behavioral health services, in providing a broad and extensive range of behavioral health services both on-site and remotely (via a secure telehealth platform).
“We’re very excited to share this news with our community,” said Gregory A. Culley, M.D., Acting CEO at Indian Stream. “These providers bring a very high level of experience and significant expertise to our practice. Each has an impressive variety of skills and background in the behavioral health field.”
Killeen, who was named as director of behavioral health services at Indian Stream earlier this year, has a master’s degree in public administration from West Chester University in West Chester, Pa., a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa., and a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Immaculata College in Immaculata, Pa. She also attended Villanova University for addiction master level studies and the Ferentz Institute in Maryland for trauma certification.
Prior to joining Indian Stream, she served in a number of settings as a clinical therapist in the inpatient and outpatient environments with more than 30 years of experience in the field.
For Connors, this appointment represents a homecoming of sorts as she worked at Indian Stream from 2014-18, leading the behavioral health team as well as treating patients. She looks forward to providing virtual visits via Indian Stream’s secure telehealth portal.
Connors holds both a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor of science degree in health administration from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. She is a trained trauma clinician and is certified in both EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and eating disorder treatment. She recently completed virtual training for Brainspotting I and II and has more than 20 years of experience in the behavioral health field.
Richards comes to Indian Stream from Springfield Psychological in Springfield, Mass., where she served as a psychologist on the staff. She holds a Psy.D. in clinical psychology from Immaculata University in Immaculata, Pa., and a master’s degree in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and a bachelor of arts in psychology from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa., where she studied business administration, religious studies and art history. Richards is currently completing a certification in nutrition and integrative health for mental health providers as certification in EMDR therapy. She has nearly 20 years of experience in the behavioral health field.
Culley said the behavioral health services team provides a broad range of services to patients and the community at large.
“This work is a vital part of Indian Stream’s person-centered medical home philosophy,” he said. “Our team works in very close collaboration with our physicians and other providers to ensure that the patient’s medical, behavioral and social needs are addressed.”
He went on to say that the work the team provides involves ‘whole person’ care, ranging from direct counseling support, including substance abuse/addiction services, and crisis intervention to ensuring that those in need are connected to the appropriate community services and agencies. In addition, Killeen offers a broad range of music therapy services for patients of all ages.
“We are offering in person appointments which meet all safety criteria for COVID-19,” Dr. Culley said. “At the same time, we have telehealth options — fully covered by most insurance plans — for those who prefer that option.”
To learn more about behavioral health services and programs at Indian Stream or to make an appointment, call (603) 237-8336.
Indian Stream Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving the health-care needs of Coos County, and surrounding areas in Maine and Vermont. To learn more, go to indianstream.org.
