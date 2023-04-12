Diabetes … too many New Hampshire seniors struggle with diabetes. Too many New Hampshire seniors have been told diabetes is complicated to address. Too many New Hampshire seniors are suffering due to misinformation about a health condition that, at a minimum, is relatively easy to manage and, at best, a condition that can be cured.
To be clear, it's Type 2 diabetes that I am referring to, and no, I'm not a doctor, so be it disclaimed and consult your physician if you care to.
The average senior has been taught to believe that diabetes is and progressive disease with no cure. Still, I believe 100 percent that diabetes is a condition of poor eating behavior, and in most cases of Type 2 diabetes, it is 100 percent curable.
For many years, I was a Type 2 Diabetic with blood sugars that averaged over 1000 most of the time. Seriously, over 1000. Most people cannot handle blood sugars over 400 without serious complications, but I have a massive tolerance to the effects of high blood sugar.
It wasn't long before I felt the consequences of severe peripheral neuropathy, terrible fatigue and other side effects of constantly high sugar levels in my blood. I consulted my primary care physician (which I hated to do), and they measured my sugar while I was in the office. Yup, it was at a minimum of 1000, according to their test.
My doctor, who was a very good doctor, told me he didn't understand how I was still walking around with my sugar levels so high. We sat in his office, and he informed me that I needed to go on 80 units of insulin per day immediately.
I reluctantly agreed after he told me that it was for the rest of my life and that, without it, I would die.
For two months, I took the insulin and dreaded every moment of it. After the two months, I sat down with my doctor again and said there had to be a better way.
He told me that taking insulin was forever because my pancreas was toast, and there was no other option.
I fired my doctor and went on a mission by myself to find a better way.
I came across a movie on Netflix called "Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead."
I watched this fascinating documentary with a physician named Dr. Joel Fuhrman in it.
Dr. Fuhrman wrote the book "Eat to Live." Well, up to that point, I was living to eat. At 398 pounds, I was terribly sick.
I read Dr. Furhman's book and I came to the conclusion something had to change.
One night, shortly after reading this book, I had placed a pint of Ben & Jerry's and a quick insulin pen on my bedside table, and I realized something. I was a junkie. A food-addicted junkie that only needed to take more insulin if I wanted to eat more food. What a terrible realization, but it was true.
Now what?
My solution then was to become a vegetarian, which I was for nearly 5 years, but even as a vegetarian, it was easy to eat badly.
It was during this time I started working with seniors. I noticed that many of them were on some kind of drug designed to deal with diabetes — Metformin, Glipizide, insulins of all kinds, and medications to counteract the side effects of those drugs. What a terrible way to spend the golden years of life, drugged up and told that siabetes is incurable and medication is the only answer.
Insulin is expensive, especially when using quick pens, and let me tell you, in my observations over 14 years, I have RARELY seen some get off Diabetes medications. The use of insulin is not only destructive to the body but also creates a false sense of security related to health.
What I have seen consistently is that the use of insulin only increases; seniors get sicker and ultimately lose their eyesight, feeling in their extremities, and sometimes even the loss of toes, feet and legs.
It's funny because in the book "Eat to Live" Dr. Fuhrman talks about diabetes as a condition of bad eating behavior and that is the issue not truly being addressed.
Following a ketogenic diet and fasting have been the answers for me; I lost 140 pounds, am no longer a vegetarian, and haven’t had problems concerning my blood sugar levels.
However, the effects of being so unhealthy and the medications I was on have had a lasting impact.
I should also add here that in my podiatry practice in Maine, we see an enormous number of diabetic patients with terrible diabetes-related foot issues, and it saddens me that the answer to their issues is so simple but so hard to convince people that food is their underlying enemy.
You don't need to be a doctor to find the answers, but you do need to be determined to make a change.
Brad Dyer is CEO/founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a licensed insurance broker in Maine, Texas, and New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.