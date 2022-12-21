CONWAY — AtMemorial Hospital, the first face most patients see is a volunteer, offering a welcoming greeting or instructions for where to go. Hospital visitors usually have a lot on their minds when they arrive. A friendly welcome from someone who is there to help them regain their bearings can make a world of difference.
The hospital’s volunteer group has donated countless hours of time for over 50 years and now has 80 people on their roster. Volunteers run the Sun Catcher Gift Shop, greet patients as they arrive at the main entrance, and helping out in specific departments with patient comfort or clerical tasks.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about changes for volunteers at Memorial. A remote COVID-19 vaccine clinic was set up in North Conway village which inspired30new volunteers to lend a hand. For safety reasons, the hospital paused usual volunteer duties on the main hospital campus and has only recently opened these positions back up.
"Volunteers started returning to the hospital earlier this summer when COVID-19 levels began improving,” says Peter Waugh, volunteer services coordinator. “Most volunteer activity is now back to the usual pace, though some direct patient volunteer programs are still paused.”
Beverly Taylor, the volunteer group’s board president, has volunteered her time at the Sun Catcher Gift Shop since she moved to the area in 2009. “I like to give back for all that I’ve been given. I am a breast cancer survivor and I’ve had my share of hospital visits,” Beverly explains. “I’ve seen how wonderful the medical staff are and I wanted to give back. They are so focused on their patients and we as volunteers can really help with the little things.”
Jennie Mathisen, new to the volunteer group, helps with patient comfort care in oncology “Health-care workers worked hard through the pandemic and stuck through it all. Anything I can do to take something off their plate feels like a good thing.”
Taylor expressed her appreciation for the structure and routine that volunteering offers, but it is the interactions with people passing through that Taylor finds to be most meaningful. “Sometimes a patient or a family member will come into the shop who has just received difficult news. These are rare moments. Sometimes these folks just want to talk and I’m glad to be there to offer some compassion.”
Mathisen values the connections she makes. “In the era of COVID when people have been keeping to themselves, it helps to feel like you're a part of something bigger.”
Mathisen provides comfort care to patients undergoing chemotherapy. If they need something, Mathisen is there to bring patients refreshments, a blanket, or The Conway Daily Sun to read. “It must be the mom in me, something I'm driven to do. I’m happy to bring patients what they need to feel a bit more comfortable or just be there to listen if they need to talk.”
Waugh is working closely with hospital leaders to find the right timing to bring back some of the unique direct patient programs.
“I’d love to see childcare for The New Life Program return,” says Waugh, referring to a prenatal substance use disorder treatment program. “Volunteers used to care for the children of the mothers during their sessions. No One Dies Alone is another meaningful program where volunteers come to sit with a patient who is at the end of their life and either does not have family or their family is unable to be with them in person.”
Waugh works with volunteers to find a good match for their schedule and their interests. “Some folks have a particular interest or skill,” explains Waugh. “My goal is to find what sparks the volunteer’s interest and fit them with the right role. Some volunteers come with a medical background. Others are inspired to give back because they had a meaningful experience with their own care or that of a family member. Some are interested in working at Memorial and want to get a feel for the culture. It is a really diverse group.”
The volunteer program was established in 1969. While volunteer roles have evolved, the program has maintained the same goals: to help the hospital, serve the community, and be there for patients. The volunteers brought the Sun Catcher Gift Shop from a small display of coffee and candy bars to a boutique with jewelry, toys, clothing, books, snacks and convenience items. The store profits are used for scholarships and to assist with equipment and program expenses at the hospital.
The group is always recruiting new volunteers. Taylor hopes to see a new wave of volunteers join and says, “The pandemic has been difficult for a lot of volunteers and some aren't coming back. It's a good program and a great way to help the community.”
To learn more about volunteering at Memorial Hospital, contact Peter Waugh atPeter.Waugh@MaineHealth.orgor (603) 356-5461 extension 2291.
