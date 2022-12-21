Memorial Hospital volunteers

Beverly Taylor volunteers at the Sun Catcher Gift Shop at Memorial Hospital. (MEMORIAL HOSPITAL COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — At Memorial Hospital, the first face most patients see is a volunteer, offering a welcoming greeting or instructions for where to go. Hospital visitors usually have a lot on their minds when they arrive. A friendly welcome from someone who is there to help them regain their bearings can make a world of difference.

The hospital’s volunteer group has donated countless hours of time for over 50 years and now has 80 people on their roster. Volunteers run the Sun Catcher Gift Shop, greet patients as they arrive at the main entrance, and helping out in specific departments with patient comfort or clerical tasks.

